Tucson Hip Hop Festival returns

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Hip Hop Festival is gearing up for its fourth annual event.

The two-day festival is celebrating all the elements of hip-hop, including rap, graffiti, b-girl/b-boying and deejaying. More than 100 local and regional artists will perform across seven stages, including classic hip-hop legends Smif-N-Wessun and Che Noir.

Festival events will start on Saturday, March 19, at 191 Toole and will feature music, dancing, and graffiti artwork. Local food trucks and a vendor marketplace will also be on the festival grounds for attendees to enjoy. All ages are welcome.

The festival will continue on Sunday, March 20, at the UA Poetry Center and will include one-on-one mentorship sessions and feature several panel discussions with music industry professionals.

Tickets for the 2022 Tucson Hip Hop Festival are available for purchase online or at the Rialto Theatre box office. For more information, click here .

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.