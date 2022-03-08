Advertise
Tucson prison inmate found dead in cell

Timothy W. Larson died at the Arizona State Prison Complex in Tucson.
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 3:47 PM MST|Updated: Mar. 8, 2022 at 3:55 PM MST
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are investigating after an inmate was found dead at the Arizona State Prison Complex in Tucson on Tuesday, March 8.

According to a news release from the Arizona Department of Corrections, Timothy W. Larson, 43, died that morning by hanging himself in his assigned housing unit.

Medics tried to resuscitate Larson, but he was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene.

Larson was sentenced out of Maricopa County on aggravated assault charges.

An autopsy is being performed by the Pima County Medical Examiner’s Office.

