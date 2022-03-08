UPDATE: Masks will be optional later this month for Tucson USD, Sunnyside students

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As of Tuesday, March 8, a large majority of the school districts in southern Arizona have already lifted mask mandates while others never required them in the first place.

The changes came after Pima County’s COVID transmission status was upgraded to medium from high on March 3 .

Three school districts -- Tucson USD, Sunnyside USD and Douglas USD made their final decisions during their governing board meetings.

The Tucson USD board voted 4-1 to recommend masks instead of requiring them indoors on campuses. Testing was also made optional for unvaccinated TUSD employees.

The Sunnyside USD board also made masks optional, beginning March 21. If Pima County goes back into high transmission, officials said, they will address changing mask policies then.

Earlier Tuesday, the Douglas USD board voted to make masks optional, beginning Wednesday, March 9.

School District Breakdown

Tucson USD -- The district’s governing board voted to make masks recommended instead of required, beginning March 28.

Sunnyside -- The district’s governing board lifted its mask requirements, effective March 21.

Amphi -- Masks are optional, but the district did require them for a short time.

Vail USD -- The district has not had a mask mandate this school year.

Marana USD -- Masks have been optional since September 2021, but the district said they are strongly recommended indoors.

Sahuarita USD -- The district has not had a mask mandate this school year.

Sierra Vista USD -- The district’s governing board held a special meeting March 3 and voted to remove the mask mandate for all beginning Monday, March 7.

Nogales USD -- As of March 1, the mask mandate has not been lifted. The district said it will ask parents for feedback.

Flowing Wells USD -- The district made masks optional starting Monday, March 7.

Catalina Foothills USD -- The district made masks optional starting Monday, March 7. The district said as long as the infection numbers remain low, it will reopen campuses for in-person gatherings beginning Monday, April 4.

Douglas USD -- The district’s governing board voted unanimously to make masks optional after Superintendent Ana Samaniego recommended that the mask mandate end.

Tanque Verde USD -- The district has not had a mask mandate this school year.

Salpointe Catholic -- Masks became optional Friday, March 4. If there is a spike in the school or in the county, they will reevaluate the policy.

