ACTION DAY: High wind, blowing dust expected in Pima, Cochise Counties

Parts of southeast Arizona will be under a blowing dust advisory on Thursday.
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 3:50 PM MST
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The National Weather Service’s office in Tucson recently issued a Red Flag Warning for Cochise, Greenlee and Graham Counties on Thursday, March 10.

A Blowing Dust Advisory has also been issued for northeast Cochise County. As the result of the blowing dust, poor air quality is expected in eastern Pima County.

Forecasters expect that rain will move in Thursday night and last through early Friday morning, before high pressure brings a rapid warm-up over the weekend.

