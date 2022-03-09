Driverless semi trucks may ease driver shortage

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Self driving semitrucks are no longer a thing of the future. Thanks to a very intricate technology, TuSimple has completed routes from Phoenix to Tucson without anyone behind the wheel.

The trucks use radars, lidar technology and cameras that allow them to see 1000 meters ahead. They can detect vehicles around them, track their speed and if other cars are drifting into their lane.

“The goal is to introduce the autonomous trucks into the supply chain so it’s commercialized and you’ll see from Phoenix to Dallas, Tucson to Dallas, across the sunbelt without drivers,” said Jim Mullen, the chief administrative officer of TuSimple.

Mullen said they expect to start hauling freight by next year. Their goal comes at a time when the nation is facing a driver shortage. The American Trucking Associations estimates the industry needs at least 80,000 drivers.

“They expect that’s going to double by the end of the decade,” he said. “This truck can replace human drivers in certain areas, certain lanes.”

The company has mapped out specific routes in Arizona and Texas and has more planned throughout the country in the future.

“We will continue to scale that, and you’ll see more and more of these trucks on the roads without a human,” Mullen said.

He said they’ve completed about six million miles of autonomous driving so far. The company is continuing to advance the technology and is now working on siren detection so that the trucks can recognize emergency vehicles on the roadway.

