Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Driverless semi trucks may ease driver shortage

Company plan to begin hauling freight next year
By Jasmine Ramirez
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 5:33 PM MST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Self driving semitrucks are no longer a thing of the future. Thanks to a very intricate technology, TuSimple has completed routes from Phoenix to Tucson without anyone behind the wheel.

The trucks use radars, lidar technology and cameras that allow them to see 1000 meters ahead. They can detect vehicles around them, track their speed and if other cars are drifting into their lane.

“The goal is to introduce the autonomous trucks into the supply chain so it’s commercialized and you’ll see from Phoenix to Dallas, Tucson to Dallas, across the sunbelt without drivers,” said Jim Mullen, the chief administrative officer of TuSimple.

Mullen said they expect to start hauling freight by next year. Their goal comes at a time when the nation is facing a driver shortage. The American Trucking Associations estimates the industry needs at least 80,000 drivers.

“They expect that’s going to double by the end of the decade,” he said. “This truck can replace human drivers in certain areas, certain lanes.”

The company has mapped out specific routes in Arizona and Texas and has more planned throughout the country in the future.

“We will continue to scale that, and you’ll see more and more of these trucks on the roads without a human,” Mullen said.

He said they’ve completed about six million miles of autonomous driving so far. The company is continuing to advance the technology and is now working on siren detection so that the trucks can recognize emergency vehicles on the roadway.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Timothy W. Larson died at the Arizona State Prison Complex in Tucson.
Tucson prison inmate found dead in cell
marana pd
Marana PD asking for help identifying persons of interest in thefts
Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Arizona
Pima County Attorney to resume charging minor drug offenses
Jaime Cordova faces numerous sex charges.
Former Sierra Vista city employee accused of luring teen for sex

Latest News

FILE - Former "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett leaves the Leighton Criminal Courthouse in...
LIVE: Jussie Smollett to learn fate in staged attack conviction
Arizona to face Stanford in second round of Pac-12 tournament
Heavy police presence at Tucson apartment complex
FILE - 'Pill Man' made by Frank Huntley of Worcester, Mass., from his opioid prescription pill...
Opioid crisis victims confront Purdue Pharma’s owners
Energy prices, which soared after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, jumped again this...
US inflation soared 7.9% in past year, a fresh 40-year high