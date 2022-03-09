Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wind, blowing dust and fire concerns Thursday

KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST WEDNESDAY, MARCH 9, 2022
By Erin Christiansen
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 3:58 AM MST|Updated: Mar. 9, 2022 at 10:37 PM MST
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - THURSDAY: Red Flag Warning for Greenlee, Graham and Cochise counties. Blowing Dust Advisory for northeast Cochise County. Air Quality Alert for eastern Pima County. Wind picks up from the southwest with gusts up to 40 to 50 mph by afternoon. Blowing dust is a concern especially near the Willcox Playa. Poor air quality due to dust and dirt expected in eastern Pima County Thursday. A chance for rain moves in Thursday night through early morning Friday. High pressure brings a rapid warm-up over the weekend.

Thursday: Mostly sunny with highs in the low-70s. Breezy. 40% chance for rain at night.

Friday: Mostly sunny with highs in the low-60s. 10% chance for rain.

Saturday: Sunny, with highs in the low-70s.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 80.

Monday: Sunny with highs in the low-80s.

Tuesday: Sunny with highs in the mid-80s.

