Marana celebrates Founders’ Day March 19

The 2022 Marana Founders’ Day will be celebrated Saturday, March 19. from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at 11555 W. Civic Center Drive.

Below are the events, exhibits and performances scheduled to be part of the celebration:

PARADE

The parade theme this year is “My Favorite Things (About Marana)!”

Jennifer North Morris of Marana High School (Ms. NoMo) is the parade grand marshal. She has lived in Marana for 19 years and is proud to be part of the Marana community as a teacher, parent, and neighbor. She joined the mathematics team at Marana High School seven years ago.

It is recommended that you arrive early on Marana Main Street and the surrounding vicinity to get a great spot to watch the parade. The best locations will be along Marana Main Street and along West Civic Center Drive.

If you want to be in the parade, sign up HERE.

CAR SHOW PRESENTED BY OBSESSIONS CAR CLUB

Obsessions Car Club started as a way for friends to get together in a casual car-loving environment without the exclusivity and requirements of other car clubs. They have grown significantly since but still live by those values. Meeting new people and connecting with old friends is what they love most about their events.

MUSIC PERFORMANCES

11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.: Good Trouble (Classic Rock)

1:30-2 p.m.: Tucson Chinese Cultural Center (Dragon Dance)

2-4 p.m.: Freddy Parish & His Band (Country, Old Time, Bluegrass)

HISTORIC MARANA EXHIBITS

Stop by the Marana Community Center’s Crafting-for-a-Cause booth to enjoy a Historic Marana Craft Wall and other exhibits in the event courtyard.

ARTISAN MARKET AND EXHIBITORS

Support small businesses and buy art, crafts, goods and wares from Artisan Market vendors and exhibitors.

CORNHOLE TOURNAMENTS AND GAMES

Enjoy family-friendly fun and games. Enter the Founders’ Day Corn Hole Tournament for a chance to win prizes, play lawn games, and try your luck at FC Tucson’s soccer inflatable and Tucson Roadrunner’s hockey inflatable. Sign up for cornhole HERE.

CREATION STATION PRESENTED BY LUCKY CAT SOCIAL ART

Join the ladies at Lucky Cat for no-cost crafting at the Creation Station to paint your very own “sunflower” pot. They also will have an option for little ones with their “cotton ball” painted pot.

CHALK ART ALLEY

Kids of all ages can enjoy the opportunity to create their own masterpieces in a designated square. Chalk will be provided on-site. By the end of the event, stroll through the patchwork walkway of art.

BOUNCY FUN AND GAMES

The Family Fun Zone features inflatables such as bouncing castles, obstacle courses and attractions for all ages.

FOOD TRUCKS

Twenty food trucks will provide dining options for everyone.

Featuring: Al Gusto Coffee Co, DC Jumbie Latin Caribbean Food Truck, Fork N Fire, Greater Faith International Church (BBQ), Haus of Brats, Heavy Kettle Corn, Jackie’s Food Court, Just Churros, Marana Heritage Conservancy, Meatball Madness, Ricuras de Venezuela, Ry’s Snacks, Romero’s Sonoran Hotdogs, Smokin’ Monster BBQ, Sweet Sensations Ice Cream & Candy, Tucson Kona Ice, Tuxson Tacos & Sunset Sammies and Soups, and West Coast Trolley.

