Marana PD asking for help identifying persons of interest in thefts

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Marana Police Department is asking for help locating two persons of interest.

Police say two people are wanted in connection to several thefts. One incident was shoplifting at a retail store located in the 3900 block of West Ina Road.

If you recognize the people in the pictures, Marana PD asks that you contact them at (520) 382-2000 and reference case number 2203-0363.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.