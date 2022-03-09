Fire crews respond to mobile home fire on Tucson’s north side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Fire crews from NWFD, TFD, and Golder Ranch responded to a mobile home fire on Wednesday, March 9.

Officials say the fire happened off of Roger Road near Flowing Wells around 10:30 a.m.

Fire crews on scene say they found a debris of fire in an alley that was spreading to nearby structures.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire and prevent the flames from spreading inside of the mobile home.

Officials say no injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

