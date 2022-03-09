Advertise
Tucson Folk Festival features 125 live performances over three days

Tucson Folk Festival
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 10:53 AM MST
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The 37th annual Tucson Folk Festival is returning.

The festival, which is free to the public, will feature more than 125 live performances spread out over three days.

The performances are set for Friday-Sunday, April 1-3. An online broadcast will be available and more information is HERE.

2022 Tucson Folk Festival Schedule

Friday, April 1

  • Club Congress Plaza Stage, 6-10 p.m.

Saturday, April 2

  • Plaza Stage at Jacome Plaza, 12-9:30 p.m.
  • North Church Stage, 12-6:30 p.m.
  • Presidio Museum Stage, 12-6:30 p.m.
  • Courthouse Stage, 12-6:30 p.m.
  • Wildflower Stage, 12-6:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 3

  • Plaza Stage at Jacome Plaza, 11:30 a.m.-8:30 p.m.
  • North Church Stage, 11:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m.
  • Presidio Museum Stage, 11:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m.
  • Courthouse Stage, 11:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m.
  • Wildflower Stage, 11:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m.

