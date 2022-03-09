Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Two endangered Amur leopard cubs born at Illinois zoo

Two endangered Amur Leopards were born at a zoo in Illinois.
Two endangered Amur Leopards were born at a zoo in Illinois.(Niabi Zoo)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 6:30 PM MST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COAL VALLEY, Ill. (Gray News) – An Illinois zoo is celebrating after the successful births of two endangered cubs.

Niabi Zoo in Coal Valley, Illinois, announced the birth of the Amur leopard cubs in a Facebook post Tuesday.

Fewer than 100 individual Amur leopards exist in the wild and it is the most critically endangered big cat in the world, according to the zoo.

Two endangered Amur Leopards were born in an Illinois zoo.
Two endangered Amur Leopards were born in an Illinois zoo.(Niabi Zoo)

The zoo says there have been only seven others born in the U.S. in 2021.

The Niabi Zoo partnered with the Amur Leopard Species Survival planning group in 2019.

The zoo received and housed one of several Amur Leopards brought over from zoos in Europe to breed with its male Amur leopard “Jilin.” The zoo eventually received “Iona” from the Thrigby Hall Wildlife Gardens in Great Britain in July 2021.

The zoo said a third cub was born, but only lived a few days. The two surviving cubs, a male and female, are fortunately thriving.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Timothy W. Larson died at the Arizona State Prison Complex in Tucson.
Tucson prison inmate found dead in cell
marana pd
Marana PD asking for help identifying persons of interest in thefts
Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Arizona
Pima County Attorney to resume charging minor drug offenses
Jaime Cordova faces numerous sex charges.
Former Sierra Vista city employee accused of luring teen for sex

Latest News

Phone scam
Women say invasive phone scam leads to explicit images
This combination of photos provided by the Kent County Sheriff and the Delaware Department of...
Prosecutors play tape of man accused in plot to kidnap Gov. Whitmer talking about abducting her
FILE - Former "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett leaves the Leighton Criminal Courthouse in...
LIVE: Jussie Smollett to learn fate in staged attack conviction
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks on the violence in Ukraine.
Harris embraces call for war crimes probe of Russia
'Black Panther' director Ryan Coogler was detained by Atlanta police after being mistaken for a...
Police release video of ‘Black Panther’ director detained after being mistaken for bank robber