ZZ Top plans Tucson concert ahead of album release

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Legendary rock band ZZ Top is planning to perform at Casino Del Sol’s AVA Amphitheater on June 17, nearly a month before the band’s new album is set to come out.

According to Casino Del Sol’s website, the concert is part of the band’s Raw Whisky Tour. The album “RAW” drops on July 22, and was recorded in connection with the 2019 Netflix documentary, “That Little Ol’ Band From Texas,” which centers on the band.

“RAW” is dedicated “In righteous memory of Dusty Hill,” ZZ Top’s bassist who died last year.

“‘The Dust’ may have left the building but he’s still very much with us,” members Billy Gibbons and Frank beard were quoted as saying.

Tickets to the concert will go on sale beginning Friday, March 11. For more information about the concert, click here .

