Abortion, transgender bills advance in AZ legislature

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona House Judiciary Committee advanced both State Bill 1164 and State Bill 1165 to the Rules Committee by 6-4 votes along party lines.

The Republicans voted to pass the bills, the Democrats on the committee voted to reject them.

State Bill 1164 bans abortion after 15 weeks and charges doctors who perform them after that time limit with a class 6 felony and loss of medical license.

State Bill 1165 bans transgender athletes from participating in public school athletics outside their “biological sex.” It also includes public universities.

The bills now go to the Rules Committee before going to the House floor for debate.

But not everyone believes the bills will necessarily become law. 2022 is an election year and many times bills which get proposed to mollify a certain constituency don’t always get across the finish line.

“The voices tend to get amplified during an election year,” said District 10 Democrat Domingo DeGrazia. “Whether or not the bills will even make it to the floor for a vote of the whole body, and if they do make it out, whether the governor will sign it, those are still ongoing questions.”

DeGrazia says there’s a sense some party members may balk at one or both bills.

The transgender bill is a good example he believes.

During testimony during the hearing today, DeGrazia says the AIA said there are 170,000 athletes participating in sports and only 16 of them are transgender. He also said the districts have already made their rules and procedures so there’s no need for the state to be involved.

“We’re in an election cycle so it’s not at all surprising these kinds of bills are coming out,” he said. “The numbers don’t bear out that this is something that there needs to be a law.”

