ACTION DAY: Red flag warning, blowing dust advisory in place for parts of southeastern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The KOLD News 13 weather team has issued a First Alert Action Day for Thursday, March 10, because of the chance of blowing dust and fire danger.

The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning for Cochise, Greenlee and Graham counties and a blowing dust advisory for northeast Cochise County. Southwest winds with gusts up to 40 to 50 mph by afternoon. Blowing dust is a concern, especially near the Willcox Playa.

As the result of the blowing dust, poor air quality is expected in eastern Pima County.

Forecasters expect rain to move in Thursday night and last into early Friday morning before high pressure brings a rapid warm-up over the weekend.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 70s. Breezy.

THURSDAY NIGHT: 40% chance for rain. Overnight lows in the low 40s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid-60s. 10% chance for rain.

SATURDAY: Sunny, with highs in the mid-70s.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 80s.

TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid-80s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the low-80s.

