Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

ACTION DAY: Red flag warning, blowing dust advisory in place for parts of southeastern Arizona

First Alert Action Day
First Alert Action Day(KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 5:37 PM MST|Updated: Mar. 10, 2022 at 5:33 AM MST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The KOLD News 13 weather team has issued a First Alert Action Day for Thursday, March 10, because of the chance of blowing dust and fire danger.

The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning for Cochise, Greenlee and Graham counties and a blowing dust advisory for northeast Cochise County. Southwest winds with gusts up to 40 to 50 mph by afternoon. Blowing dust is a concern, especially near the Willcox Playa.

As the result of the blowing dust, poor air quality is expected in eastern Pima County.

Forecasters expect rain to move in Thursday night and last into early Friday morning before high pressure brings a rapid warm-up over the weekend.

Your Photos And Video

We would love to see your photos and video of the weather. Please stay safe, but share your shots by going to https://widgets.burst.com/m7l88954

Forecast

Below is our forecast as of Thursday morning. You can get the most up-to-date information at www.kold.com/weather or in our weather app. Apple users should go HERE, and the Android version is available HERE.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 70s. Breezy.

THURSDAY NIGHT: 40% chance for rain. Overnight lows in the low 40s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid-60s. 10% chance for rain.

SATURDAY: Sunny, with highs in the mid-70s.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 80s.

TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid-80s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the low-80s.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Police respond to burglary at Tucson apartment complex
Gabriel Chavez-Estrada is facing a charge of first-degree murder in the death of Robert Brown.
UPDATE: Man arrested on murder charge after Tucson teen shot in back several times
marana pd
Marana PD asking for help identifying persons of interest in thefts
Two motorcycles that were escorting a funeral procession crashed Thursday, March 10, at Skyline...
Rider injured in crash of 2 motorcycles escorting funeral procession
A mountain lion was spotted in Oro Valley.
Mountain lions spotted in southeast AZ

Latest News

KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 5, 2022
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warming trend this weekend
KOLD NOON FORECAST
KOLD noon forecast March 11, 2022
KOLD morning forecast March 11, 2022
KOLD morning forecast March 11, 2022
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST THURSDAY, MARCH 10, 2022
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warming trend this weekend
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST THURSDAY, MARCH 10, 2022
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST THURSDAY, MARCH 10, 2022