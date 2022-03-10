Advertise
College freshman dies from accidental fall in Mexico during spring break trip

Eighteen-year-old Aiden Nevarez’s death has left fellow Arizona State students and friends grieving the unexpected loss.
By Briana Whitney and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 10:00 AM MST
(Arizona’s Family/Gray News) - A college freshman at Arizona State University died on a spring break trip to Mexico after an accidental fall.

Aiden Nevarez, 18, reportedly fell near a hotel in Cabo where a cement area looked to be surrounded by greenery but instead it was tops of palms trees with a 20-foot drop on the other side.

“It almost looks like it’s just a shrub or a bush and the little wall that’s there is about knee height,” said Jake Reithinger, Nevarez’s friend who was also on the trip.

The college student’s death has left fellow ASU students and friends grieving with the unexpected loss, as reported by Arizona’s Family.

When asked to describe Nevarez, his friends say it was happiness and gratitude.

“The day before we went to Cabo, he pulled me aside and said, ‘Jack, we have the best lives ever. I couldn’t imagine my life a different way,’” said his best friend and roommate Jack Fitzgerald.

Nevarez’s death was ruled accidental, according to the death certificate. It did not specify if he had drugs or alcohol in his system.

Four of Nevarez’s friends were in Cabo when that tragic incident happened, and they say there was nobody like him. The community is rallying together to bring his body home so his family can lay him to rest.

Currently, a GoFundMe has raised thousands of dollars with the goal of getting Nevarez’s body brought back to Arizona and to help with expenses for the family during this time.

“It gives you hope for the future, that there are good people and that people do care,” said Andrew Weekley, one of Nevarez’s friends.

Copyright 2022 Arizona’s Family via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

