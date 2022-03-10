Districts prepare for pain at the pump, evaluate price of taking kids to and from school

School districts in southern Arizona are hoping the pain at the pump won’t hurt students in the future. District leaders say a few more pennies now could add up to thousands in school budget dollars later.

Alli Benjamin, director of PR and community engagement, Marana Unified School District, said the district’s 144 buses travel more than 2 million miles every year to make sure students get to and from school safely.

“There is absolutely no way we can cut transportation given the population we serve and the area we live,” Benjamin said. “We are not planning on cutting back on any of our bus routes and it’s going to have an absolutely devastating impact on our budget moving forward.”

Just before the spike, district leaders said they would only pay a little more than $1.50 a gallon for the type of diesel they use in their buses. Following the spike, it will cost them nearly double, over $300 to fill up each of their buses.

Smaller school districts like Amphitheater Public Schools and Sahuarita Unified School District use a different type of gas, so they already pay around $300 to fill up their buses. Those districts have much smaller fleets than MUSD, but it will still be a blow to their budget.

“About 50% of our students ride the bus. We’ll have to evaluate the financial impact to determine any future necessary budgetary considerations that we make for the upcoming school year. Of course, fuel prices will be one of those conversations and considerations that we do have,” said Amber Woods, director of community outreach, Sahuarita Unified School District.

Marana, Sahuarita and Amphi each buy around 25,000 gallons of gas to store at their fuel stations every three to four weeks. That money comes from the state based on the number of students and bus routes in each district.

When prices of gas go up, district leaders say they don’t get more money to help pay for it.

“If fuel prices increase exponentially as they’ve increased here in the last few weeks, if that continues there could be some budget impacts moving into the next school year,” said Richard La Nasa, executive manager of operational support, Amphitheater School District. “It wouldn’t just be the Amphitheater School District, it’s all the school districts across the state, or we would have to look at cutting something.”

All three districts said they haven’t refilled their tanks since the recent spike, but they’re preparing to face that burden soon.

Sahuarita said the ongoing bus driver shortage nationwide is actually saving them money on fuel.

“We reduced a number of our routes, about 12 of them, and we have significantly reduced the number of stops buses are making,” said Woods. “As a result we saw some saving in our fuel costs. Those are going to be used to supplement the rise in prices we’re currently seeing.”

Amphi is still in desperate need of drivers despite a reduction of bus routes across the district. District representatives said they are more worried about the need for drivers than the increase in fuel prices.

“The Amphitheater district made some changes of our bell schedule last year and went to a three-tiered bus schedule, which allowed us to reduce the number of bus routes, which allowed us to reduce the number of employees,” La Nasa said. “Still, we have a shortage of bus drivers.”

Marana said reducing bus routes isn’t an option. District officials plan to discuss the budget for next year in April, and hope gas prices don’t continue to increase in the meantime.

“Obviously, the fixed fuel contract helps us plan for the cost of diesel in the upcoming year, and we renew this contract In April, so it will give us time to look at our budget to allocate whatever we need to cover the cost,” Benjamin said.

According to AAA, the national average for a gallon on Thursday, March 10, is $4.32. That price is seven cents more than Wednesday. Arizona’s price is even higher with an average of $4.55. Pima County is sitting at $4.47.

