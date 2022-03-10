Advertise
Father convicted of throwing 7-week-old across the room, breaking 22 bones

Michael Stewart fractured the baby’s skull, multiple vertebrae and both of the child’s legs.
Michael Stewart fractured the baby’s skull, multiple vertebrae and both of the child’s legs.(Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit District Attorney's Office)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 7:32 AM MST
CATOOSA COUNTY, Ga. (Gray News) – A father in Georgia was sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to cruelty to children.

According to the District Attorney’s Office, Michael Stewart threw his 7-week-old baby across his bedroom, breaking a total of 22 bones in the infant’s body.

Stewart fractured the baby’s skull, multiple vertebrae and both of the child’s legs.

The child’s mother had just returned to work from maternity leave so Stewart was home alone with the baby.

District Attorney Chris Arnt described Stewart’s actions as “cowardly and despicable.”

“I hope the victim has a full recovery and the rest of the family can put their lives back together and move on from this terrible crime,” Arnt said in a statement.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

