Former Sierra Vista city employee accused of luring teen for sex

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A former Sierra Vista facilities technician is now facing charges after he allegedly used social media to try and sexually exploit a 14-year-old.

According to Sierra Vista police, Jaime Cordova, 52, is facing charges of luring a minor for sex, attempted child molestation and attempted sexual exploitation of a minor.

Authorities said Cordova had been employed by Sierra Vista, but he had been terminated on Wednesday, March 9.

Prior to his arrest, officers said, had investigated the case for about a month. Cordova reportedly used a social media platform to contact the teenager.

Cordova was booked into the Cochise County Jail, where he remained Wednesday afternoon, with no bond set.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Sierra Vista detective Joshua Nicola at 520-452-7500.

