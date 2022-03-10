Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Former Sierra Vista city employee accused of luring teen for sex

Jaime Cordova faces numerous sex charges.
Jaime Cordova faces numerous sex charges.(Sierra Vista Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 5:24 PM MST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A former Sierra Vista facilities technician is now facing charges after he allegedly used social media to try and sexually exploit a 14-year-old.

According to Sierra Vista police, Jaime Cordova, 52, is facing charges of luring a minor for sex, attempted child molestation and attempted sexual exploitation of a minor.

Authorities said Cordova had been employed by Sierra Vista, but he had been terminated on Wednesday, March 9.

Prior to his arrest, officers said, had investigated the case for about a month. Cordova reportedly used a social media platform to contact the teenager.

Cordova was booked into the Cochise County Jail, where he remained Wednesday afternoon, with no bond set.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Sierra Vista detective Joshua Nicola at 520-452-7500.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Police respond to burglary at Tucson apartment complex
marana pd
Marana PD asking for help identifying persons of interest in thefts
Timothy W. Larson died at the Arizona State Prison Complex in Tucson.
Tucson prison inmate found dead in cell
Two motorcycles that were escorting a funeral procession crashed Thursday, March 10, at Skyline...
Rider injured in crash of 2 motorcycles escorting funeral procession
Michael Stewart fractured the baby’s skull, multiple vertebrae and both of the child’s legs.
Father convicted of throwing 7-week-old across the room, breaking 22 bones

Latest News

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., arrives for a weekly policy luncheon, at the...
Senate gives final approval to Ukraine aid, huge budget bill
KOLD Investigates: Desegregation court fight intensifies over high-risk students in TUSD
Desegregation court fight intensifies over high-risk students in TUSD
Spreading Threads is a grassroots, nonprofit community clothing bank based in Tucson that...
Arizona Heart and Sol: Southern Arizona nonprofit provides free clothing to foster children
Mother of 18-year-old homicide victim says an arrest has been made in her son’s case
Victim’s family: Arrest made in murder of teen found dead near Molino Basin
Miles of barbed wire removed to save Arizona wildlife
Miles of barbed wire removed to save Arizona wildlife