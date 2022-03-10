Advertise
UPDATE: Police respond to burglary at Tucson apartment complex

(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 11:01 AM MST|Updated: Mar. 10, 2022 at 3:26 PM MST
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - There was a heavy police presence at an apartment complex on Tucson’s east side early Thursday, March 10.

The Tucson Police Department confirmed officers were called to Alterra Apartments, which is near East 22nd Street and South Kolb Road, about a robbery.

Police said they spent most of the morning checking an apartment for possible suspects. By 1 p.m., the scene was clear. Authorities say no injuries were reported.

As of Thursday, March 10, no arrests had been made.

Tucson robbery detectives are investigating the incident.

