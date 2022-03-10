Advertise
Indiana woman convicted of hitting, killing 3 siblings at bus stop in 2018 released from prison

By Maria Catanzarite and Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 7:31 PM MST
FULTON COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU/Gray News) – The driver convicted of hitting and killing three siblings and seriously injuring another student in 2018 in Indiana has been released.

Alyssa Shepherd was released to her family early Wednesday morning, according to a spokesperson for Rockville Correctional Facility.

Fulton County Prosecutor Michael Marrs said Shepherd will begin roughly three years of GPS-monitored home detention followed by three years of probation.

Marrs added her license is suspended for 10 years from her release.

Twins Mason and Xzavier Ingle and their older sister, Alivia Stahl, were killed on October 30, 2018 while Maverik Lowe had 24 surgeries due to Shepherd’s illegally passing their school bus.

Brittany Ingle, the mother of the children who were killed, told 16 News Now she questions whether or not Shepherd is remorseful for her actions, citing examples such as Shepherd asking for a new trial in 2020 and reportedly being worried about getting to work following the 2018 crash.

“She’s had enough time, if she cared enough to reach out or write a letter or have our attorney. I mean, she’s done nothing to … advocate for school bus safety,” Ingle said.

Regarding advocacy, that’s where MAXSTRONG came in, a powerful word that honored the initials of Mason, Alivia, and Xzavier. It became a call from the Ingles and others for reforms to school bus safety.

Indiana state lawmakers heard their call, and about eight months after Ingle’s children were killed, the MAXSTRONG School Bus Safety Act took effect.

Part of the law stiffens penalties for anyone who illegally passes a school bus.

“This doesn’t bring my children back. But if I can prevent a family from going through what I go through every day, and I can give a child a fair shot at life, something Mason, Alivia, and Xzavier didn’t have that morning, I want to do it,” Ingle stated.

She hopes to take MAXSTRONG to a national level to help prevent bus stop tragedies.

Copyright 2022 WNDU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

