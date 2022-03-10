Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Tucson Danish bakery feels impacts of war in Ukraine

Wheat prices hit record-high
Wheat prices have hit record-breaking highs as the war in Ukraine continues.
By Jasmine Ramirez
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 6:12 PM MST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Wheat prices have hit record-breaking highs as the war in Ukraine continues.

“Cinnamon roll, cinnamon flat, we are home of the Danish Kringle it’s very popular and our signature,” said Steve Hashami, the owner of Mona’s Danish Bakery.

Making the pastries at Mona’s Danish Bakery in Tucson has recently gotten much more expensive.

“From the paper product to the eggs, sugar, flour, everything is way high,” he said.

He has owned the bakery for more than two decades. Like many small businesses, the past few years have been quite the challenge. First it was COVID, then the labor shortage, inflation and supply chain issues.

“Like chocolate we’ve been out for eight months, Coca-Cola we can’t get, the apple juice or orange juice in seven months,” he said.

Russia’s invasion in Ukraine has created another wave of heightened prices and shortages. Ukraine is known as the breadbasket of Europe. As the war continues, the price of wheat has hit an all-time high, according to the Chicago Board of Trade. It’s a spike the bakery is feeling firsthand.

“Product like the flour price is almost double price right now,” Hashami said. “Every week it’s coming the price is going up.”

He came to the U.S. 30 years ago from Denmark. Now he’s witnessing what may become Europe’s largest conflict in decades.

“On the news they say two million people are refugees going to other countries,” he said. “Since WWII, nothing has happened like that.”

He’s hopeful countries will ban together to support Ukraine.

“What’s going to happen in the future? They need the US support, the European ally support,” he said.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Police respond to burglary at Tucson apartment complex
Gabriel Chavez-Estrada is facing a charge of first-degree murder in the death of Robert Brown.
UPDATE: Man arrested on murder charge after Tucson teen shot in back several times
marana pd
Marana PD asking for help identifying persons of interest in thefts
Two motorcycles that were escorting a funeral procession crashed Thursday, March 10, at Skyline...
Rider injured in crash of 2 motorcycles escorting funeral procession
A mountain lion was spotted in Oro Valley.
Mountain lions spotted in southeast AZ

Latest News

Homes needed as PACC takes in 50 impounded dogs
Police believe a barricaded person is the suspect from a carjacking that took place Friday...
TPD: Person in custody after barricade near Grant, Alvernon
FILE - Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) practices with the team during NFL football...
No indictment for Texans QB Deshaun Watson over sex assault claims
Gabriel Chavez-Estrada is facing a charge of first-degree murder in the death of Robert Brown.
UPDATE: Man arrested on murder charge after Tucson teen shot in back several times
Latham Rd. to close Monday for pipe replacements
Arizona ranks Top 10 for having the worst drivers