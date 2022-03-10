Tucson Danish bakery feels impacts of war in Ukraine

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Wheat prices have hit record-breaking highs as the war in Ukraine continues.

“Cinnamon roll, cinnamon flat, we are home of the Danish Kringle it’s very popular and our signature,” said Steve Hashami, the owner of Mona’s Danish Bakery.

Making the pastries at Mona’s Danish Bakery in Tucson has recently gotten much more expensive.

“From the paper product to the eggs, sugar, flour, everything is way high,” he said.

He has owned the bakery for more than two decades. Like many small businesses, the past few years have been quite the challenge. First it was COVID, then the labor shortage, inflation and supply chain issues.

“Like chocolate we’ve been out for eight months, Coca-Cola we can’t get, the apple juice or orange juice in seven months,” he said.

Russia’s invasion in Ukraine has created another wave of heightened prices and shortages. Ukraine is known as the breadbasket of Europe. As the war continues, the price of wheat has hit an all-time high, according to the Chicago Board of Trade. It’s a spike the bakery is feeling firsthand.

“Product like the flour price is almost double price right now,” Hashami said. “Every week it’s coming the price is going up.”

He came to the U.S. 30 years ago from Denmark. Now he’s witnessing what may become Europe’s largest conflict in decades.

“On the news they say two million people are refugees going to other countries,” he said. “Since WWII, nothing has happened like that.”

He’s hopeful countries will ban together to support Ukraine.

“What’s going to happen in the future? They need the US support, the European ally support,” he said.

