Man gets 18 years in fatal midtown shooting

James Harlen Jones admitted to fatally shooting Ruben Lemon near Dodge and Speedway in Tucson...
James Harlen Jones admitted to fatally shooting Ruben Lemon near Dodge and Speedway in Tucson on Feb. 5, 2019.(Tucson Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 3:33 PM MST
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man was sentenced to 18 years in prison after he fatally shot a man in Tucson more than three years ago.

James Harlen Jones, 37, was sentenced on Thursday, March 10 and was granted more than three years of jail credit for time served. He pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in December.

Jones shot and killed Ruben Lemon in Tucson’s midtown on Feb. 5, 2019.

Authorities say Jones was in an SUV that was chasing Lemon in the area when Jones hit Lemon with the car, got out and shot him numerous times.

Jones then fled, leaving Lemon to die at the scene.

Authorities arrested Jones a week after the murder and he was initially charged with first-degree murder. His charge was reduced through his guilty plea.

Since Jones’ arrest, he had been held in jail with bond set at $1 million.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

