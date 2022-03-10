Mountain lions spotted in southeast AZ

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are urging southeast Arizona residents to be on the lookout after two mountains were reportedly spotted on Wednesday, March 9.

According to the Arizona Game and Fish Department, one was seen peering into a home in Rio Rico while the other was seen sitting on top of a backyard fence in Oro Valley.

While mountain lions are elusive and rarely seen, wildlife officials said, they are more common in the area than most people think.

Anyone who sees the mountain lions is asked to call 623-236-7201 to help the department monitor their movement and behavior.

