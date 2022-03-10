NAMIWalks Your Way event set for April 2 at Kennedy Park in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - KOLD Cares has partnered with NAMI Southern Arizona for their annual fundraiser.

NAMI Southern Arizona is a non-profit, grassroots organization providing no-cost advocacy, education and support to everyone in our community who is impacted by mental illnesses. Since 1983, the group has been helping individuals with mental illness and their families.

Each year, NAMI Southern Arizona hosts a walking event with the goal of raising $150,000 or more.

This year, the NAMIWalks Your Way Southern Arizona fundraiser will be held at Kennedy Park in Tucson on Saturday, April 2.

You can donate by going HERE. To register to be a walker or team captain, go HERE.

Together, we’ll cheer each other on and unite in a commitment to raise awareness for mental health. It’s a challenging time, but one that is full of promise.

Our dream is Mental Health for All and will be until it’s a reality.

