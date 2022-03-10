Pima Animal Care Center hosting free neuter/spay event

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima Animal Care Center is planning to spay or neuter outdoor cats at no cost between March 18 and March 20.

According to the PACC website, Snip ‘N’ Tip will be held at the center’s multipurpose room at 4000 North Silverbell Road.

Cats who are taken to the PACC will get a free exam by a licensed veterinarian, several vaccine, parasite treatment, minor medical care, a microchip implantation and an eartip under anesthesia in addition to the spay and neuter services.

To sign up for the event, click here .

To borrow a trap or carrier, or to ask questions, email communitycats@pima.gov .

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.