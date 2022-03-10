Advertise
Rider injured in crash of 2 motorcycles escorting funeral procession

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 12:24 PM MST
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A motorcycle rider was injured in a crash involving two motorcycles that were escorting a funeral procession on Thursday, March 10.

According to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, the crash happened at Skyline Drive and Orange Grove Road.

The rider’s injuries were reported to be minor.

No additional details were immediately available.

