Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Thousands of fentanyl pills seized near Lukeville

2,000 fentanyl pills were seized near Ajo.
2,000 fentanyl pills were seized near Ajo.(Border Patrol)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 6:08 PM MST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Three U.S. citizens were arrested after they were allegedly found with thousands of fentanyl pills near Lukeville.

Authorities say Border Patrol agents from the Ajo Station stopped a vehicle in a rural area before a K9 agent searched it.

Agents said they seized 2,000 fentanyl pills, and the three people who were arrested were turned over to Homeland Security Investigation in Phoenix.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Police respond to burglary at Tucson apartment complex
marana pd
Marana PD asking for help identifying persons of interest in thefts
Timothy W. Larson died at the Arizona State Prison Complex in Tucson.
Tucson prison inmate found dead in cell
Two motorcycles that were escorting a funeral procession crashed Thursday, March 10, at Skyline...
Rider injured in crash of 2 motorcycles escorting funeral procession
Michael Stewart fractured the baby’s skull, multiple vertebrae and both of the child’s legs.
Father convicted of throwing 7-week-old across the room, breaking 22 bones

Latest News

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., arrives for a weekly policy luncheon, at the...
Senate gives final approval to Ukraine aid, huge budget bill
KOLD Investigates: Desegregation court fight intensifies over high-risk students in TUSD
Desegregation court fight intensifies over high-risk students in TUSD
Spreading Threads is a grassroots, nonprofit community clothing bank based in Tucson that...
Arizona Heart and Sol: Southern Arizona nonprofit provides free clothing to foster children
Mother of 18-year-old homicide victim says an arrest has been made in her son’s case
Victim’s family: Arrest made in murder of teen found dead near Molino Basin
Miles of barbed wire removed to save Arizona wildlife
Miles of barbed wire removed to save Arizona wildlife