Thousands of fentanyl pills seized near Lukeville

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Three U.S. citizens were arrested after they were allegedly found with thousands of fentanyl pills near Lukeville.

Authorities say Border Patrol agents from the Ajo Station stopped a vehicle in a rural area before a K9 agent searched it.

Agents said they seized 2,000 fentanyl pills, and the three people who were arrested were turned over to Homeland Security Investigation in Phoenix.

