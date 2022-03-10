Advertise
Tinder makes background checks available

Tinder is teaming up with nonprofit Garbo to provide background checks to users.
By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 6:40 AM MST
(CNN) - Tinder is making criminal background checks available on its dating app.

Starting this week, users will see a background check tool in the app’s safety center.

It’s part of a partnership between Tinder’s parent company, Match Group, and Garbo, a nonprofit background check provider focused on gender-based violence awareness and prevention.

Garbo currently searches public records of arrests, convictions and sex offender registries across the U.S. where accessible.

Tinder is giving users two free background checks to start.

For non-Tinder users, or subsequent searches, people can buy one, three or five credits from Garbo for $2.50 each, plus a processing fee.

Garbo said it has more than a billion records of violent and harmful behavior.

The company warns that most violent people never interact with the criminal justice system, however, so it doesn’t want to create a false sense of security.

Instead, the background check is part of its overall mission to educate and support people regarding the issue of gender-based violence.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

