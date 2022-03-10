Tucson public transportation has game plan amid high gas prices

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -Everyone is feeling the pain with these higher gas prices. But transit systems in Tucson are not panicking and have a game plan in place.

“We are in a better position than most transit stations in the country,” said transit administrator for the city of Tucson Rhett Crowninshield.

Obviously, no one expected gas prices to skyrocket like this. Half of Sun Tran buses run on diesel.

We have been hit hard with Diesel being over $4 a gallon and we are used to paying $2.50 a gallon...We have approximately 237 diesel buses.”

But Crowninshield told KOLD News 13 Allie Potter, they are one step ahead of the game. Half of their fleet uses compressed natural gas.

“In May, we will have around 106 CNG and also 10 electric buses.”

Which Crowninshield said is very cost effective.

“Our CNG price is more like $1 a gallon.”

Rider can hop on Sun Tran buses and Sun Link Streetcars for free. Potter asked Crowninshield if that will go away due to gas prices.

“It is through the fiscal year {June 30} so far,” said Crowninshield.

He added it is all up to Mayor Regina Romero and city council if those free rides continue.

“We will continue to monitor the situation.”

Potter asked Crowninshield is Sun Tran’s ridership has increased since the rise in gas prices.

He said, it is too soon to tell.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.