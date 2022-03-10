Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Tucson public transportation has game plan amid high gas prices

KOLD News 5-5:30 p.m. recurring
By Allie Potter
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 9:37 PM MST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -Everyone is feeling the pain with these higher gas prices. But transit systems in Tucson are not panicking and have a game plan in place.

“We are in a better position than most transit stations in the country,” said transit administrator for the city of Tucson Rhett Crowninshield.

Obviously, no one expected gas prices to skyrocket like this. Half of Sun Tran buses run on diesel.

We have been hit hard with Diesel being over $4 a gallon and we are used to paying $2.50 a gallon...We have approximately 237 diesel buses.”

But Crowninshield told KOLD News 13 Allie Potter, they are one step ahead of the game. Half of their fleet uses compressed natural gas.

“In May, we will have around 106 CNG and also 10 electric buses.”

Which Crowninshield said is very cost effective.

“Our CNG price is more like $1 a gallon.”

Rider can hop on Sun Tran buses and Sun Link Streetcars for free. Potter asked Crowninshield if that will go away due to gas prices.

“It is through the fiscal year {June 30} so far,” said Crowninshield.

He added it is all up to Mayor Regina Romero and city council if those free rides continue.

“We will continue to monitor the situation.”

Potter asked Crowninshield is Sun Tran’s ridership has increased since the rise in gas prices.

He said, it is too soon to tell.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Police respond to burglary at Tucson apartment complex
marana pd
Marana PD asking for help identifying persons of interest in thefts
Two motorcycles that were escorting a funeral procession crashed Thursday, March 10, at Skyline...
Rider injured in crash of 2 motorcycles escorting funeral procession
Michael Stewart fractured the baby’s skull, multiple vertebrae and both of the child’s legs.
Father convicted of throwing 7-week-old across the room, breaking 22 bones
A mountain lion was spotted in Oro Valley.
Mountain lions spotted in southeast AZ

Latest News

Road to Mount Lemmon closed due to road conditions
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., arrives for a weekly policy luncheon, at the...
Senate gives final approval to Ukraine aid, huge budget bill
KOLD Investigates: Desegregation court fight intensifies over high-risk students in TUSD
Desegregation court fight intensifies over high-risk students in TUSD
Spreading Threads is a grassroots, nonprofit community clothing bank based in Tucson that...
Arizona Heart and Sol: Southern Arizona nonprofit provides free clothing to foster children
Mother of 18-year-old homicide victim says an arrest has been made in her son’s case
Victim’s family: Arrest made in murder of teen found dead near Molino Basin