Unidentified woman found dead near Ak-Chin Regional Airport

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pinal County sheriff’s deputies are asking for help identifying a woman who was found dead in the Casa Grande Valley area on Sunday, March 6.

According to a news release, authorities were called around 10 a.m. to an area near the West Maricopa-Casa Grande Highway and North Anderson Road, where the woman’s body was found.

Her identity has not been confirmed, and she was likely in her late 20s or early 30s and had black and blonde hair.

Detectives are hopeful someone might recognize the woman’s tattoos, including the word “Strength” in cursive on her left forearm and numerous small tattoos on her left hand.

The Pinal County Medical Center is working to determine the woman’s cause of death.

Anyone who knows who the woman may be or has information on her death is asked to call 520-866-5111.

Her tattoos are pictured below:

Pinal County authorities are hoping a woman recently found dead can be identified by her tattoos. (Pinal County Sheriff's Office)

