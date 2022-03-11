Arizona ranks Top 10 for having the worst drivers

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It seems like bad driving is everywhere in Arizona and now the state has the ranking to show it. Arizona ranks eighth in the U.S. with the worst drivers, according to a Car Insurance Comparison study. The two worst categories for drivers in the state are both careless driving and the average death rate. When looking at careless driving, the pedestrian death rate per capita sits at 2.91, with the cyclist death rate per capita being 0.41. Overall, Arizona’s car crash death rate comes in at 1.4 deaths for every 100 million miles driven.

The study results came from data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), CrashStats and Fatality Analysis Reporting System (FARS). The ranking system factored in issues like fatality, drunk driving, and careless driving rates to find the most dangerous states.

Phoenix was reminded of staying alert behind the wheel after well-known city ambassador Hans Hughes was killed by a drunk driver while riding his bike home in August. The city still has plans to add protective bike lanes on Fillmore Street between Seventh Street and Central Avenue sometime later this spring or summer.

Our next-door neighbor New Mexico tied with Texas for having the worst drivers out of all 50 states, according to the study. Careless driving wa the worst category for those two states. Montana, South Carolina and Louisiana rounded out the Top 5 for worst drivers.

Some general driving safety tips to bear in mind before you get behind the wheel are to pay attention to your immediate surroundings, put the cell phone down, and cut down on general distractions while you drive as much as possible.

