Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Arizonans have renewed interest in electric, hybrid vehicles as gas prices increase

An electric vehicle charging in Phoenix.
An electric vehicle charging in Phoenix.(Arizona's Family)
By Jason Barry
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 5:58 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Mike Parker just bought an electric vehicle, and he’s sure glad he did. Gas prices are skyrocketing and the cost of his commute from Peoria to Tempe is getting more expensive every day. “When we had the Suburban, it would be $150 to fill that tank,” he said. “This costs what, to do entire battery, $10 maybe in electric.”

📄/▸ Rising fuel costs have some drivers re-evaluating car choices

The Russian invasion of Ukraine and the rising cost of gas has sparked new interest in electric and hybrid vehicles, which get a lot better gas mileage than standard cars and trucks. Car dealerships across Arizona are being flooded with phone calls from customers interested in alternative fuel transportation. But there’s a problem. Sanderson Ford sales rep Dallas Germundson said that dealerships across the country are still struggling with supply chain issues and a shortage of cars on their lots. It means if someone wants an electric or hybrid vehicle, they’ll probably have to wait a while. “It is hard to get, just because of the industry and supply chain issues,” said Germundson. “But if you do want one and are looking to replace your vehicle, now is a great time, and the stuff is amazing.”

📄/▸ 3 On Your Side: Phoenix gas prices hitting $5 a gallon improbable, but not ‘impossible’

At one Phoenix gas station, 3 On Your Side observe a 30 cent hike in a matter of hours.

According to Germundson, if you order a hybrid or electric vehicle today, be prepared to wait anywhere from 2 to 6 months to get it. Electric car owners like Parker insist it’s worth the wait, especially with gas prices not coming down any time soon. “Who wants to pay that much for transportation? And in this state, you need a car,” said Parker. “It’s more than the future - the future is now.”

📄/▸ How Arizona car dealerships are shifting to an electric future

📄/▸ The best ways to save on gas around the Phoenix area

🔗 GasBuddy on azfamily.com: Find the cheapest gas in your area

Gas prices just keep on going up with no end in sight so we came up with solutions to help the pain at the pump.

More stories about gas prices in Arizona

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Police respond to burglary at Tucson apartment complex
marana pd
Marana PD asking for help identifying persons of interest in thefts
Two motorcycles that were escorting a funeral procession crashed Thursday, March 10, at Skyline...
Rider injured in crash of 2 motorcycles escorting funeral procession
Michael Stewart fractured the baby’s skull, multiple vertebrae and both of the child’s legs.
Father convicted of throwing 7-week-old across the room, breaking 22 bones
A mountain lion was spotted in Oro Valley.
Mountain lions spotted in southeast AZ

Latest News

UPDATE: Road to Mount Lemmon open to vehicles with four-wheel drive or chains
Sen. Joni Ernst leads GOP call for Biden to send MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine
Iowa senator leads GOP call for President Biden to send MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine
Arizona survives scare from Stanford to advance to semifinals of Pac-12 tournament
FILE: An alligator is shown in this file photo.
Human remains found in gator’s mouth in Florida; divers search park