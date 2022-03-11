Arizonans have renewed interest in electric, hybrid vehicles as gas prices increase

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Mike Parker just bought an electric vehicle, and he’s sure glad he did. Gas prices are skyrocketing and the cost of his commute from Peoria to Tempe is getting more expensive every day. “When we had the Suburban, it would be $150 to fill that tank,” he said. “This costs what, to do entire battery, $10 maybe in electric.”

The Russian invasion of Ukraine and the rising cost of gas has sparked new interest in electric and hybrid vehicles, which get a lot better gas mileage than standard cars and trucks. Car dealerships across Arizona are being flooded with phone calls from customers interested in alternative fuel transportation. But there’s a problem. Sanderson Ford sales rep Dallas Germundson said that dealerships across the country are still struggling with supply chain issues and a shortage of cars on their lots. It means if someone wants an electric or hybrid vehicle, they’ll probably have to wait a while. “It is hard to get, just because of the industry and supply chain issues,” said Germundson. “But if you do want one and are looking to replace your vehicle, now is a great time, and the stuff is amazing.”

According to Germundson, if you order a hybrid or electric vehicle today, be prepared to wait anywhere from 2 to 6 months to get it. Electric car owners like Parker insist it’s worth the wait, especially with gas prices not coming down any time soon. “Who wants to pay that much for transportation? And in this state, you need a car,” said Parker. “It’s more than the future - the future is now.”

