Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warming trend this weekend

KOLD News 6-6:30 p.m. recurring
By Erin Christiansen
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 3:57 AM MST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - High pressure builds warming temperatures over the weekend. This trend will peak with temps topping out in the mid to upper 80s by Tuesday. Wind will be breezy from time to time early next week as a system approaches. Too early to talk rain chances.

Tonight: Clear with overnight lows in the upper-30s.

Saturday: Sunny, with highs in the low 70s.

Sunday: Sunny with highs in the upper 70s. Breezy.

Monday: Sunny with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. Breezy.

Tuesday: Sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

Wednesday: Sunny with highs in the low 80s.

Thursday: Sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gabriel Chavez-Estrada is facing a charge of first-degree murder in the death of Robert Brown.
UPDATE: Man arrested on murder charge after Tucson teen shot in back several times
A mountain lion was spotted in Oro Valley.
Mountain lions spotted in southeast AZ
Police believe a barricaded person is the suspect from a carjacking that took place Friday...
TPD: Person in custody after barricade near Grant, Alvernon
One injured in shooting on Tucson’s southside
UPDATE: Road to Mount Lemmon open to vehicles with four-wheel drive or chains

Latest News

KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST FRIDAY, MARCH 11, 2022
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST FRIDAY, MARCH 11, 2022
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST FRIDAY, MARCH 11, 2022
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST FRIDAY, MARCH 11, 2022
KOLD NOON FORECAST
KOLD noon forecast March 11, 2022
KOLD morning forecast March 11, 2022
KOLD morning forecast March 11, 2022