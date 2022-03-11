FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warming trend this weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - High pressure builds warming temperatures over the weekend. This trend will peak with temps topping out in the mid to upper 80s by Tuesday. Wind will be breezy from time to time early next week as a system approaches. Too early to talk rain chances.

Tonight: Clear with overnight lows in the upper-30s.

Saturday: Sunny, with highs in the low 70s.

Sunday: Sunny with highs in the upper 70s. Breezy.

Monday: Sunny with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. Breezy.

Tuesday: Sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

Wednesday: Sunny with highs in the low 80s.

Thursday: Sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

