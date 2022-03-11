Homes needed as PACC takes in 50 impounded dogs

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima Animal Care Center is looking for adoptive or foster homes as it prepares to take in 50 dogs involved in an impound case.

According to PACC’s website , the center had already been dealing with a lack of kennel space for dogs, and is in dire need of adopters or fosters to take in 100 medium to large dogs.

“This really could not come at a worse time,” Animal Services director Monica Dangler was quoted as saying. “We have steadily been in Code Red since July 2021.”

Because the dogs are coming in through an impound situation, they will not be immediately available for adoption. During the investigation, they will be housed at the PACC.

To make matters worse, PACC’s parvo and distemper rooms are full amid an outbreak of both conditions in the county. These diseases, and many more, are preventable with vaccines.

The shelter usually adopts out 40 dogs per daily, but is hoping to average at least 60 over the next five days to maintain adequate space.

“We are really worried about what we will do if we don’t make enough room for the impound,” Dangler was quoted as saying. “Staff have dogs in their offices, dogs are co-housed when possible, and we are still struggling to figure out where else to put them.”

Community members can help in the following ways:

Adopt

Foster

Help strays find their owners

Donate to PACC

Reclaim your pet if it’s turned over to the shelter

Vaccinate and microchip your pets.

PACC is open between Monday and Friday from noon to 7 p.m. and between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. on weekends. All adopted pets come up to date on vaccinations, a microchip and a spay or neuter surgery.

