UPDATE: Road to Mount Lemmon open to vehicles with four-wheel drive or chains

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Catalina Highway, the road to Mount Lemmon, is open only to vehicles with four-wheel drive or chains.

The road was closed to everyone but residents and employees early Friday morning due to icy conditions. That changed around 10:30 a.m.

As always, information and road conditions can be found by calling the Pima County Sheriff’s Department road closure hotline at 520-547-7510.

