UPDATE: Road to Mount Lemmon open to vehicles with four-wheel drive or chains
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 8:24 AM MST|Updated: moments ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Catalina Highway, the road to Mount Lemmon, is open only to vehicles with four-wheel drive or chains.
The road was closed to everyone but residents and employees early Friday morning due to icy conditions. That changed around 10:30 a.m.
As always, information and road conditions can be found by calling the Pima County Sheriff’s Department road closure hotline at 520-547-7510.
