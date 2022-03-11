Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

UPDATE: Road to Mount Lemmon open to vehicles with four-wheel drive or chains

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 8:24 AM MST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Catalina Highway, the road to Mount Lemmon, is open only to vehicles with four-wheel drive or chains.

The road was closed to everyone but residents and employees early Friday morning due to icy conditions. That changed around 10:30 a.m.

As always, information and road conditions can be found by calling the Pima County Sheriff’s Department road closure hotline at 520-547-7510.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Police respond to burglary at Tucson apartment complex
marana pd
Marana PD asking for help identifying persons of interest in thefts
Two motorcycles that were escorting a funeral procession crashed Thursday, March 10, at Skyline...
Rider injured in crash of 2 motorcycles escorting funeral procession
Michael Stewart fractured the baby’s skull, multiple vertebrae and both of the child’s legs.
Father convicted of throwing 7-week-old across the room, breaking 22 bones
A mountain lion was spotted in Oro Valley.
Mountain lions spotted in southeast AZ

Latest News

Sen. Joni Ernst leads GOP call for Biden to send MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine
Iowa senator leads GOP call for President Biden to send MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine
Arizona survives scare from Stanford to advance to semifinals of Pac-12 tournament
An electric vehicle charging in Phoenix.
Arizonans have renewed interest in electric, hybrid vehicles as gas prices increase
FILE: An alligator is shown in this file photo.
Human remains found in gator’s mouth in Florida; divers search park