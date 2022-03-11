Advertise
Spring training schedule released; Here’s when Cactus League starts

MLB released the spring training schedule on Friday.
By David Baker
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 2:54 PM MST|Updated: 19 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Spring training fans can now mark their calendars about which games they want to attend. Major League Baseball has released the revised schedule for Cactus League and Grapefruit League games. Spring training for both leagues will start on Thursday. The Colorado Rockies hosting the Arizona Diamondbacks at Salt River Fields will kick things off for the Cactus League while the Minnesota Twins will be at the Boston Red Sox in Ft. Myers, Florida to start games for the Grapefruit League. Friday, March 18, will feature a full slate of games.

MLB has not released the times of each game. However, most of the Cactus League games start around 1:00 p.m., with a few night games sprinkled in during the weekend. Full the full schedule, click/tap here.

Spring training was originally supposed to start on Feb. 26, but the MLB lockout caused a delay and a revised schedule. On the 99th day of a lockout that delayed spring training and threatened to cancel regular-season games for the first time since 1995, the players’ executive board approved a five-year contract at about 3:00 p.m. in a 28-12 vote. Owners ratified the deal 30-0 just three hours later, and the lockout was lifted at 7:00 p.m., ending baseball’s ninth work stoppage.

