TPD: Person in custody after barricade near Grant, Alvernon

Police believe a barricaded person is the suspect from a carjacking that took place Friday morning.(KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 3:23 PM MST|Updated: 18 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police took one person into custody on Friday, March 11 after they allegedly barricaded themselves in an apartment near Grant Road and Alvernon Way.

Authorities said the incident began as a carjacking from early this morning, and it is believed the barricaded person is the suspect involved.

Tucson’s SWAT team and hostage negotiators were called to the scene and nearby apartments were evacuated.

Shortly before 4:30 p.m., officers said, no injuries were reported and officers planned to clear the scene shortly.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

