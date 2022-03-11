Advertise
Tucson Festival of Books kicks off this weekend, first time in-person since 2019

KOLD News 12-12:30 p.m. recurring
By Carsyn Currier
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 2:07 PM MST|Updated: 20 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Festival of Books is back in-person this weekend for the first time since 2019.

The festival was one of the first big events in Tucson cancelled at the start of the pandemic in 2020. The event was held virtually last year due to COVID-19.

Melanie Morgan, Executive Director of Tucson Festival of Books, said it’s a blessing to be back on campus at the University of Arizona but said planning has not been easy.

“It’s a huge volunteer effort and it’s really volunteer led. Kudos to everybody whos worked hard on it all year. It’s been a couple years hiatus for them, so remembering how little things are done,” Morgan said. “It’s been a little bit of an adventure for everybody, plus dealing with all the changes, but it’s really coming together nicely. We’re excited to welcome everyone on Saturday.”

Nearly 300 authors are flying in from across the county, more than 200 exhibits and about 30 venues with interactive events and other activities will take place through Sunday. The festival will also have around 15 food vendors for people to enjoy.

In years past, the festival welcomed over 130,000 visitors. Morgan said she’s expecting a similar turnout this year despite the pandemic.

“Most of the events, especially ones that have outdoor components to them have been well attended in Tucson over the last several months,” Morgan said. “I would actually be surprised if we had a huge decline in attendance in 2022. I expect large crowds.”

The festival is following the University of Arizona’s Covid-19 guidelines. Masks will be required for indoor events. Smaller tents that did not allow for social distancing have been removed.

Morgan said the outdoor events are free to the public, but most indoor events require a ticket. You can see a full schedule of events, as well as the events that require tickets online.

Parking in the garage north of Speedway is free, as well as parking in surface lots.

“There’s a little something for everyone in the family, so come on out and enjoy. It’s going to be a great time,” Morgan said.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

