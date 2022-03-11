UPDATE: Man arrested on murder charge after Tucson teen shot in back several times

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man has been arrested after a Tucson teen was found dead on Mount Lemmon in January.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department confirmed Gabriel Chavez-Estrada, 25, is facing a charge of first-degree murder in the death of Robert Brown.

The body of the 18-year-old Brown was found near Molino Basin on Mount Lemmon on Jan. 25. He was shot in the back approximately seven times, according to the interim complaint.

Robert Brown, 18, was found shot to death on Mount Lemmon on Jan .25, 2022.

Gabriel Chavez-Estrada is facing a charge of first-degree murder in the death of Robert Brown. (Pima County Sheriff's Department)

The PCSD said Chavez-Estrada was arrested Thursday, March 11, and his bond was set at $500,000.

According to the interim complaint, Brown left his home with Chavez-Estrada around 5 p.m. Jan. 24 and told his family they were going to Mount Lemmon together.

After Brown didn’t return, Chavez-Estrada was contacted by his family. Chavez-Estrada told Brown’s family Brown was not with him despite their previous plans.

A search warrant was later issued for Chavez-Estrada’s phone and information put him near Molino Basin from around 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Jan. 24.

Chavez-Estrada initially told investigators he never had plans with Brown and didn’t see him that day.

According to investigators, Chavez-Estrada’s story quickly changed and he claimed it was Brown’s idea to go to Mount Lemmon because “he wanted to meet with someone.”

Chavez-Estrada told detectives that when the two arrived at a pull-out near Molino Basin, they were approached by 15 to 25 men in numerous trucks and SUVs.

Chavez-Estrada said all but four of the men took Brown on the trail. He claimed that after about 2-3 hours he heard several gunshots so he fled.

About 20 minutes after leaving Mount Lemmon, Chavez-Estrada was involved in a crash at Broadway and Kolb. Chavez-Estrada talked to police about the crash but said nothing about the incident on the mountain.

Chavez-Estrada allegedly had a video on his phone showing he was in the area where Brown’s body was found. Investigators said that area is not a common hiking trail. The video did not show anyone else or any other vehicles.

Brown’s mother Beverly Lyons told KOLD she received a call from a PCSD detective late Thursday who told her that someone had been arrested in the case. Lyons told KOLD that she is feeling a mix of emotions but she’s mainly thankful.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.