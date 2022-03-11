Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Women sue Idaho over expensive hair-braiding license rules

FILE - Three Idaho women are suing the state in federal court over its expensive training...
FILE - Three Idaho women are suing the state in federal court over its expensive training requirement for professional hair-braiders.(Danny Johnston | AP Photo/Danny Johnston, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 8:13 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Three Idaho women are suing the state in federal court over its expensive training requirement for professional hair-braiders.

The Idaho Statesman reports the women, represented by the Institute for Justice, filed the lawsuit Tuesday against the Idaho Barber and Cosmetology Services Licensing Board in Boise’s U.S. District Court.

Idaho is one of five states that still require cosmetology licenses for professional hair braiding.

The licenses require 1,600 hours of training and can cost up to $20,000, even though cosmetology schools aren’t required to teach braiding techniques for naturally textured hair.

Scott Graf with the Idaho Attorney General’s Office declined to comment on the lawsuit.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Police respond to burglary at Tucson apartment complex
marana pd
Marana PD asking for help identifying persons of interest in thefts
Two motorcycles that were escorting a funeral procession crashed Thursday, March 10, at Skyline...
Rider injured in crash of 2 motorcycles escorting funeral procession
Michael Stewart fractured the baby’s skull, multiple vertebrae and both of the child’s legs.
Father convicted of throwing 7-week-old across the room, breaking 22 bones
A mountain lion was spotted in Oro Valley.
Mountain lions spotted in southeast AZ

Latest News

UPDATE: Road to Mount Lemmon open to vehicles with four-wheel drive or chains
This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows a closeup view of fires in an...
Russian offensive widens as US imposes new trade sanctions
The Russian request announced in a tweet Thursday afternoon from its deputy U.N. ambassador...
US accuses Russia of using UN council for disinformation
Two women are facing prison time for committing $1.2 million in food stamp fraud in Texas.
2 women sent to prison for committing $1.2M in food stamp fraud
During his remarks on Friday, Biden said the US will not fight Russia in Ukraine but will stand...
Biden says US will not fight Russia in Ukraine