Arizona advances to Pac-12 championship game

LAS VEGAS (KOLD News 13) - The University of Arizona beat Colorado 82-72 Friday night in the semifinal of the Pac-12 men’s basketball tournament.

The Wildcats (29-3) will play UCLA or Southern Cal in the conference championship game, which is set to tip-off at 7 p.m. Saturday. The game will be on Fox.

Azuolas Tubelis led the Wildcats with 20 points and 11 rebounds.

Jabari Walker led the Buffaloes with 19 points and 6 rebounds.

Pac-12 Tournament Schedule

First Round

Wednesday, March 9

Game 1: Stanford 71, Arizona State 70

Game 2: Oregon 86, Oregon State 72

Game 3: Washington State 66, California 59

Game 4: Washington 82, Utah 70

Second Round

Thursday, March 10

Game 5: Arizona 84, Stanford 80

Game 6: Colorado 80, Oregon 69

Game 7: UCLA 75, Washington State 65

Game 8: Southern Cal 65, Washington 61

Semifinals

Friday, March 11

Game 9: No. 1 Arizona vs. No. 4 Colorado, 7 p.m. (Pac-12 Network)

Game 10: No. 2 UCLA vs. No. 3 Southern Cal, 9:30 p.m. (FoxSports 1)

Championship

Saturday, March 12

Game 11: Arizona vs. UCLA-Southern Cal winner, 7 p.m. (Fox)

