Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Arizona advances to Pac-12 championship game

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 9:26 PM MST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KOLD News 13) - The University of Arizona beat Colorado 82-72 Friday night in the semifinal of the Pac-12 men’s basketball tournament.

The Wildcats (29-3) will play UCLA or Southern Cal in the conference championship game, which is set to tip-off at 7 p.m. Saturday. The game will be on Fox and streamed HERE.

Azuolas Tubelis led the Wildcats with 20 points and 11 rebounds.

Jabari Walker led the Buffaloes with 19 points and 6 rebounds.

Pac-12 Tournament Schedule

First Round

Wednesday, March 9

Game 1: Stanford 71, Arizona State 70

Game 2: Oregon 86, Oregon State 72

Game 3: Washington State 66, California 59

Game 4: Washington 82, Utah 70

Second Round

Thursday, March 10

Game 5: Arizona 84, Stanford 80

Game 6: Colorado 80, Oregon 69

Game 7: UCLA 75, Washington State 65

Game 8: Southern Cal 65, Washington 61

Semifinals

Friday, March 11

Game 9: No. 1 Arizona vs. No. 4 Colorado, 7 p.m. (Pac-12 Network)

Game 10: No. 2 UCLA vs. No. 3 Southern Cal, 9:30 p.m. (FoxSports 1)

Championship

Saturday, March 12

Game 11: Arizona vs. UCLA-Southern Cal winner, 7 p.m. (Fox)

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gabriel Chavez-Estrada is facing a charge of first-degree murder in the death of Robert Brown.
UPDATE: Man arrested on murder charge after Tucson teen shot in back several times
A mountain lion was spotted in Oro Valley.
Mountain lions spotted in southeast AZ
Police believe a barricaded person is the suspect from a carjacking that took place Friday...
TPD: Person in custody after barricade near Grant, Alvernon
One injured in shooting on Tucson’s southside
UPDATE: Road to Mount Lemmon open to vehicles with four-wheel drive or chains

Latest News

FILE - Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) practices with the team during NFL football...
No indictment for Texans QB Deshaun Watson over sex assault claims
MLB released the spring training schedule on Friday.
Spring training schedule released; Here’s when Cactus League starts
FILE - San Diego Padres left fielder Allen Cordoba passes a logo for Play Ball, an initiative...
Test for MLB players will be how deal looks to them in ‘26
Arizona survives scare from Stanford to advance to semifinals of Pac-12 tournament