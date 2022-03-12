Arizona advances to Pac-12 championship game
LAS VEGAS (KOLD News 13) - The University of Arizona beat Colorado 82-72 Friday night in the semifinal of the Pac-12 men’s basketball tournament.
The Wildcats (29-3) will play UCLA or Southern Cal in the conference championship game, which is set to tip-off at 7 p.m. Saturday. The game will be on Fox and streamed HERE.
Azuolas Tubelis led the Wildcats with 20 points and 11 rebounds.
Jabari Walker led the Buffaloes with 19 points and 6 rebounds.
Pac-12 Tournament Schedule
First Round
Wednesday, March 9
Game 1: Stanford 71, Arizona State 70
Game 2: Oregon 86, Oregon State 72
Game 3: Washington State 66, California 59
Game 4: Washington 82, Utah 70
Second Round
Thursday, March 10
Game 5: Arizona 84, Stanford 80
Game 6: Colorado 80, Oregon 69
Game 7: UCLA 75, Washington State 65
Game 8: Southern Cal 65, Washington 61
Semifinals
Friday, March 11
Game 9: No. 1 Arizona vs. No. 4 Colorado, 7 p.m. (Pac-12 Network)
Game 10: No. 2 UCLA vs. No. 3 Southern Cal, 9:30 p.m. (FoxSports 1)
Championship
Saturday, March 12
Game 11: Arizona vs. UCLA-Southern Cal winner, 7 p.m. (Fox)
