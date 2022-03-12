Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Arizona’s public universities release new tuition, fee proposals

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 5:14 PM MST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona’s public universities have released new tuition and fee proposals to be approved by the Arizona Board of Regents (ABOR).

Proposals will be presented to the board during a meeting at Arizona State on Thursday, March 24, and a public hearing will be held on Monday, March 28.

Public comments on the proposals can be made here starting on March 14th or emailed to tuition@azregents.edu

The proposals will be voted on by ABOR during a meeting at University of Arizona on Thursday, April 7.

University of Arizona’s proposal

  • Undergraduate Programs
    • Guaranteed resident tuition will increase 2%
    • Guaranteed non-resident tuition will increase 5.6%
    • Non-guaranteed resident tuition will increase 2%
    • Non-guaranteed non-resident tuition will increase 5.6%
  • Graduation programs
    • Resident tuition will increase 2%
    • No change in non-resident tuition (0%)

More than 99% of continuing undergraduate students will experience no increase in tuition or mandatory fees for 2022-2023, due to their enrollment in the tuition guarantee program. Incoming undergraduate students for the 2022-2023 academic year are guaranteed the new tuition and fees rate for four consecutive years. Incoming graduate students for the 2022-2023 academic year are guaranteed the new mandatory fees rate for four consecutive years.

Mandatory fees will increase by $175 per year for the Health and Recreation Fee and $135 per year for the Student Services Fee. In addition, the Recreation Center Program fee may increase annually based on the Consumer Price Index, and the Arizona Financial Aid Trust fee will increases based on an approved tuition increase.

Arizona State University’s proposal

  • Undergraduate Programs
    • Resident tuition will increase 2.5%
    • Non-resident tuition will increase 4%
    • International tuition will increase 5%
  • Graduation programs
    • Resident tuition will increase 2.5%
    • Non-resident tuition will increase 4%
    • International tuition will increase 5%

The digital immersion per credit hour will increase by 2% with a cap on Arizona undergraduate and graduate students equivalent to full time immersion tuition rate per semester. Digital immersion base tuition for non-resident students is billed per credit hour with no cap.

Northern Arizona University

  • Undergraduate Programs
    • Resident tuition will increase by 3.5%
    • Non-resident tuition will increase by 3.5%
    • International, online tuition will increase by 2%
  • Graduate Programs
    • Resident tuition will increase by 3.5%
    • Non-resident tuition will increase by 3.5%

NAU’s Pledge Program, which guarantees a tuition rate for four years for incoming resident undergraduate students on the Flagstaff campus, remains in place.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gabriel Chavez-Estrada is facing a charge of first-degree murder in the death of Robert Brown.
UPDATE: Man arrested on murder charge after Tucson teen shot in back several times
A mountain lion was spotted in Oro Valley.
Mountain lions spotted in southeast AZ
Police believe a barricaded person is the suspect from a carjacking that took place Friday...
TPD: Person in custody after barricade near Grant, Alvernon
One injured in shooting on Tucson’s southside
UPDATE: Road to Mount Lemmon open to vehicles with four-wheel drive or chains

Latest News

One injured in shooting on Tucson’s southside
Arizona advances to Pac-12 championship game
Arrest made in Robert Brown homicide case
“Mixed emotions”: Mother of 18-year-old homicide victim thankful for break in the case
Local nonprofits feeling impact of rising gas costs
Local nonprofits feeling impact of rising gas costs
Actor Jussie Smollett appears with his attorneys at his sentencing hearing at the Leighton...
Jussie Smollett starts 150-day jail term in protected status