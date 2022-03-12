Local nonprofits feeling impact of rising gas costs

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It’s starting to become the new norm, rising gas costs. But, it’s the nonprofit organizations that are now feeling the brunt of inflation and understanding the true meaning of “pain at the pump.”

Patricia Kiaser, a longtime volunteer at Cody’s Friends, said she doesn’t know how long she can keep doing this, due to current costs.

The donation center is seeing empty donation bins, and more fundraisers are slated to help with costs for pet food. Kaiser said Cody’s Friends isn’t just seeing low-income people anymore, it’s now also seeing the middle class.

“Even with gas prices high, that makes grocery prices high. Everything is going up. So, they can’t afford dog food. They’ve got to feed their kids. They’ve got to feed their kids first,” Kaiser said.

It’s something Robert Jensen, the CEO of Mobile Meals of Southern Arizona, is seeing as well. His organization delivers over 2,000 meals a week to those in need in the Tucson area.

Like Cody’s Friends, costs are beginning to cause a strain on volunteers.

“Now with the gas prices rising, a number of those volunteers that haven’t been getting reimbursed are calling and asking for the forms, asking if they can get reimbursed. Because they are already giving their time, and now with the huge jump in gas it’s becoming too expensive for them,” he shared.

He said even his clients are feeling the impact as well. “The overall inflation, our clients and the people in need are increasing significantly with the food inflation. Everyone sees when they go to the grocery store how much everything costs.”

Jensen also said, the volunteers feel as though, now more than ever, deliveries still need to be made, even with the rising costs.

Both organizations are in need of assistance. Cody’s Friends is in need of pet food, and can even accept open bags as well.

Mobile Meals of Southern Arizona is always in need of volunteers. Those who are interested can learn how to get involved on their website.

