“Mixed emotions”: Mother of 18-year-old homicide victim thankful for break in the case

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An arrest has been made in the death of 18-year-old Robert Brown Jr. The teenager’s body was found near the Molino Basin Campground on Jan. 25, 2022.

Gabriel Chavez-Estrada, 25, was taken into custody late Thursday night.

During his court appearance Friday morning, Lisa Surhio with the Pima County Public Defender’s office read a shocking revelation about Brown’s death.

“The probable cause statement that I have has hand-written information added,” said Surhio. “The information that was added – and then I will hear from you – is that the victim was shot approximately seven times in the back. Gabriel had a video on his phone showing he was in the area where the body was found on the day of question. The video does not show anyone else or any other vehicles.”

Visiting her son’s grave Friday afternoon, Beverly Lyons said she was full of “mixed emotions.” Not only had she been waiting for an arrest, she expected it.

“From the minute I found [out Chavez-Estrada is] who he left with that day, I just knew,” said Lyons. “I couldn’t shake it, no matter what tips we got about other people. I couldn’t say anything because it was still a big part of the investigation.”

Lyons says her son and Chavez-Estrada used to work together at Wendy’s, and the two became friends. She says Chavez-Estrada also briefly lived with Brown and his father.

According to the interim complaint, Brown left his home around 5p.m. on Jan. 24. He reportedly told his family he was going up Mount Lemmon with Chavez-Estrada.

It wasn’t until after Chavez-Estrada’s arrest that Lyons learned the details of her son’s death.

“We found out a couple of days before the funeral that he was shot, but we didn’t know any more than that,” said Lyons. “Robert was running because he obviously was shot in the back. So, he wasn’t a threat. He didn’t have any weapons, he didn’t carry weapons, he didn’t carry a gun. He didn’t have a chance. So, that makes me very angry.”

Detectives say Chavez-Estrada’s story changed at least once. Lyons says she is relieved he is no longer out in the community, but the new information has brought back a lingering question, “Why?”

“We deserve to know,” said Lyons. “Tell the truth. We need closure, we need answers.”

Chavez-Estrada was charged with first-degree murder and is being held on a $500,000 bond. A preliminary court hearing has been set for 1:30p.m. on March 21.

Brown’s family plans to be in the courtroom, saying they will keep fighting for justice.

