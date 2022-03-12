Advertise
One injured in shooting on Tucson’s southside

(MGN)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 10:15 PM MST|Updated: 12 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are investigating after someone was shot on the city’s southside on Friday, March 11.

According to officers, the shooting took place near the intersection of West 36th Street and South La Cholla Boulevard.

Authorities said the victim was taken to Banner University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

