FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm week ahead

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - High pressure will build in pushing temperatures more than 10 degrees above normal. A storm system will come into the region on Wednesday. The main concern of the system will be the breezy conditions and the low relative humidity in the single digits. This can create critical fire weather conditions for brief moments in the late Wednesday afternoon, mainly in southern Cochise County.

Tonight: Clear with overnight lows in the mid-40s.

Monday: Sunny with highs in the upper-70s.

Tuesday: Sunny and warm with highs in the mid 80s.

Wednesday: Sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

Thursday: Sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

Friday: Sunny with highs in the low 80s.

Saturday: Sunny with highs in the mid-80s.

Sunday: Sunny with highs in the low-80s.

