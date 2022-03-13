Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

PCSD investigating homicide on Tucson’s south side

(WSMV)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 1:57 PM MST|Updated: Mar. 13, 2022 at 11:18 AM MST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - On March 11th, at approximately 11:45 p.m., deputies responded to the 5800 block of South Bonney Avenue for a report of a shooting. Upon arrival deputies located an adult male with obvious signs of trauma.

The male, identified as 38- year-old Ronnie Ray Yslas, was declared deceased at the scene. Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division responded to process the scene and collect evidence.

This investigation remains ongoing and further information will be released when it is available. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 9-1-1.

You can also submit an anonymous tip to 88-CRIME, with the potential for reward, by text or phone call to 88crime (520-882-7463), or by going to 88-CRIME.org.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Yahya Ibrahim and Abier Adriesm said their 17-year-old son Zakareya was fatally shot by a Pima...
Authorities: Pima County teen fatally shot following brutal attack on deputy
Lia Lara is facing a second-degree murder charge.
UPDATE: Woman charged after pedestrian hit on Ina Road, Mona Lisa Drive
The Tucson Fire Department said a vehicle ran a red light on East Aviation Parkway near 22nd...
One person fighting for life following two-vehicle crash on Aviation Parkway
Pima County Fair releases 2022 lineup
File photo of forensic technicians excavating a field in Mexico on Feb. 8, 2022.
Mexico finds 17 bodies buried in backyards, patios

Latest News

Justice for Genna
Final push for prison time: Genna Ayup’s family to hold daily rallies at Pima County Superior Court
A suspect has been arrested after recent shootings of homeless people in New York City and...
Man suspected of stalking, killing homeless people arrested
This image released by Fox News Channel shows cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski while on assignment...
Fox News videographer killed in Ukraine after vehicle struck
Starbucks is looking to ditch disposable cups.
Starbucks plans to phase out its disposable cups
Memo, a Labrador retriever, competes in the sporting group during the 142nd Westminster Kennel...
Poodles pop in popularity, but Labs still No. 1 US dog breed