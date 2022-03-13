PCSD investigating homicide on Tucson’s south side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - On March 11th, at approximately 11:45 p.m., deputies responded to the 5800 block of South Bonney Avenue for a report of a shooting. Upon arrival deputies located an adult male with obvious signs of trauma.

The male, identified as 38- year-old Ronnie Ray Yslas, was declared deceased at the scene. Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division responded to process the scene and collect evidence.

This investigation remains ongoing and further information will be released when it is available. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 9-1-1.

You can also submit an anonymous tip to 88-CRIME, with the potential for reward, by text or phone call to 88crime (520-882-7463), or by going to 88-CRIME.org.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.