Pima County Fair releases 2022 lineup

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Fair is back after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19.

This year’s theme is “Reunite Under the Lights,” and the fair will run from Thursday, April 21 - Sunday, May 1.

The 2022 lineup is as follows:

April 21: Tai Verdes, Renforshort

April 22: Anthrax

April 23: Scotty McCreery

April 24: Baby Bash, MC Magic, Lil Rob

April 25: Village People

April 26: A.B. Quintanilla III, Kumbia All Starz

April 27: Crowder

April 28: T.I.

April 29: Mammoth WVH, Ayron Jones

April 30: Easton Corbin

May 1: Los Tucanes de Tijuana

All shows are free with fair admission.

The Pima County Fairgrounds is at 11300 South Houghton Road, located on Houghton Road one mile south of Interstate 10 and exit #275.

For more information, click here .

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.