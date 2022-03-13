Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Pima County Fair releases 2022 lineup

(Pima County Fair)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 4:14 PM MST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Fair is back after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19.

This year’s theme is “Reunite Under the Lights,” and the fair will run from Thursday, April 21 - Sunday, May 1.

The 2022 lineup is as follows:

April 21: Tai Verdes, Renforshort

April 22: Anthrax

April 23: Scotty McCreery

April 24: Baby Bash, MC Magic, Lil Rob

April 25: Village People

April 26: A.B. Quintanilla III, Kumbia All Starz

April 27: Crowder

April 28: T.I.

April 29: Mammoth WVH, Ayron Jones

April 30: Easton Corbin

May 1: Los Tucanes de Tijuana

All shows are free with fair admission.

The Pima County Fairgrounds is at 11300 South Houghton Road, located on Houghton Road one mile south of Interstate 10 and exit #275.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Yahya Ibrahim and Abier Adriesm said their 17-year-old son Zakareya was fatally shot by a Pima...
Authorities: Pima County teen fatally shot following brutal attack on deputy
Lia Lara is facing a second-degree murder charge.
UPDATE: Woman charged after pedestrian hit on Ina Road, Mona Lisa Drive
The Tucson Fire Department said a vehicle ran a red light on East Aviation Parkway near 22nd...
One person fighting for life following two-vehicle crash on Aviation Parkway
File photo of forensic technicians excavating a field in Mexico on Feb. 8, 2022.
Mexico finds 17 bodies buried in backyards, patios

Latest News

SculptureTucson's annual festival is set for every day this weekend.
SculptureTucson festival coming this weekend
I Am You 360
I Am You 360 breaks ground on tiny homes for homeless youth
Consumers can expect the current trend at the pump to continue as long as crude prices climb.
Gas prices remain high, but falling oil prices halts daily surge in pump prices
Tucson Festival of Books gives Tucson economic boost
Tucson Festival of Books give Tucson an economic boost