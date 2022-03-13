Wildcats secure No. 1 seed for men’s NCAA tournament

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The University of Arizona men’s basketball team secured the No. 1 seed in the South Region for the NCAA tournament.

The Wildcats will play either Wright State and Bryant in a first-round game at 4:27 p.m. Friday. The game will be on truTV (Ch. 246 on DirectTV, 242 on Dish, 34 and 579 on Xfinity and 52 on Cox).

Wright State and Bryant will play in a First Four game at 3:40 p.m. Wednesday, March 16. That one will be on truTV as well.

The Wildcats went 31-3 this season, won the Pac-12 regular-season and tournament titles while going undefeated at home (17-0).

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.