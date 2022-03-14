FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warming up this week!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - High pressure will build in pushing temperatures more than 10 degrees above normal. A quick storm system will clip the region on Wednesday. The main concern of the system will be the breezy conditions and the low relative humidity in the single digits. A couple more quick moving systems will impact us into the weekend, picking up our winds and fluctuating temperatures.

Monday: Sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

Tonight: Clear with overnight lows in the mid 40s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and warm with highs in the mid 80s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

Thursday: Partly sunny with highs in the upper 70s. Breezy.

Friday: Sunny with highs in the low 80s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s. Gusty winds.

